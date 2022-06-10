Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married! The famous couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on Thursday filled with Hollywood stars.

From Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Drew Barrymore, to Maria Menounos, Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, and Kathy Hilton, the singer made sure to invite all her beloved friends to her special day.

All the celebrities in attendance at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s Wedding

Donatella Versace and lawyer Mathew Rosengart also witnessed the bride and groom saying their “I dos.” As reported by People, Spears’ dress was designed by Versace.

The publication also informed that the A-listers wore their best fits. An insider revealed that Gomez rocked a blue suit while Madonna opted for a multicolored dress. Drew kept things neutral and wore and brown gown.

Did Britney Spears’ family attend her wedding?

Yes! Her older brother Bryan was reportedly in attendance. However, People informed that neither her sons Sean Preston, Jayden James, her ex-husband Kevin Federline, her dad Jamie, mom Lynn or sister Jamie Lynn were seen.

“[Preston and Jayden] are happy for their mom, and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” Mark Vincent Kaplan, Federline’s attorney, told the outlet. “It’s their night, and they didn’t want to take away from them.”

Some of the details of the wedding are still under wraps, including who walked Britney down the aisle, however the singer did show her incredible manicure for the big day on her Instagram stories.

“So this is my second time ever being in a Rolls Royce [and] I am really excited. There are stars on the ceiling and very tiny champagne glasses — which I have never had — and they are very cold already. I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails,” she said.

Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021 following five years of dating, with the couple sharing the exciting news about the engagement on Instagram, and Britney showing her big diamond ring to her fans and followers.