Sam Asghari talks about his and Britney Spears’ finances

Sam Asghari is an independent man. The actor recently sat with GQ, where he opened up about his past and his current life with Britney Spears, including their finances. There has always been speculation about Asghari and the iconic singer’s lavish lifestyle, and at the height of her conservatorship, her fans often questioned his motives.



While they unfotunately lost the fetus, when they announced their pregnancy, there were hundreds of comments along the lines of, “Sam secured the bag.” But in the interview, he revealed that they do not have a joint bank account, and they take turns paying for dinner. “Trading off who pays for dinner. We don’t have a joint account,” he said as to how they make it work.

The fitness trainer told the outlet he really only needs about $16 a day to keep himself fed and happy. “I live off of lettuce and rice and coffee. That comes out to like $16 a day so I can take care of that myself,” the Iranian continued.

While they do travel a lot, that’s just what Spears loves to do as she has, “expensive taste” but if it was up to him, they would cut down on spending and stay at cheaper hotels. “I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the traveling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day,” he explained. “Because that’s what I can afford.”



While Spears is undoubtedly richer than the 28-year-old, it’s important to Asghari that everything is, “fair and square.” “I think it’s a normal lifestyle and it’s not about money. You can live a lifestyle off that, but you have to be fair and square,” he continued. They even bought each other Rolex’s, although he did say Spears has never worn hers.

Asghari has had multiple opportunities to rake in some cash, but he’s shot down shows like Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Big Brother, and The Masked Singer. But it seems his priorities are his online personal training service that only costs $9 a week, as well as his acting career, and of course, his soon-to-be wife.

When it came to the ring he proposed with, he wanted it to come from the heart and designed a princess cut diamond ring with the help of his sisters and a friend. “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million-dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something,” he explained. “I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it.”