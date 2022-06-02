Kim Kardashian reveals she made the first move with Pete Davidson

If you ever wondered how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended up together, the tv personality and businesswoman finally addressed how they became an item after sharing a kiss on Saturday Night Live.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed she made the first move after she hosted the show last October. “So, this is how it went down with Pete,” Kardashian said. “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe.”

©NBC



Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on ‘Saturday Night Live’

After Davidson didn’t attend her after-party, Kim said that she became more curious and asked for his phone number. “I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?” she recounted. “And they were like, ’Yeah.‘ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ’Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.‘”

According to Kardashian, she was interested in making things more physical than emotional, but she ended up falling for him. The 41-year-old SKIMS founder told her sisters that she and Pete have a profound connection. “When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. And so far...” Kim said. The star added that she just wants to “be happy and live.”

“That’s what I’m doing. That’s what I just keep on saying, happiness, peace, Zen, laughter,” she said.

Kim said their relationship is not “a hysterical comedy show at all times” but a “normal” one. “I never knew you could just be so happy watching TV series or go to the gym, from someone that I never thought would go to the gym or had been to the gym before,” she said.

“I had this big pimple on my nose, and I kept on complaining about this pimple... One thing that we seriously have in common is we’re obsessed with skincare and dermatologists and beauty products,” Kim shared. “I fell asleep at 8:30, I was so tired, and I woke up with dried pimple medicine on my nose. He put it on for me in my sleep.”