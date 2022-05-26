Kendall Jenner reacts to losing out on a Vogue cover to her sister Kim Kardashian

In the Kardashian-Jenner family, you never know who you’re going to lose out on an opporunity to.

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian learned that she would be gracing the cover for Vogue for their March 2022 issue. While that’s exciting news under any circumstance, her success technically meant replacing her sister, Kendall Jenner.

According to Kris Jenner’s recollection of the situation, Vogue called her to offer Kendall the cover of the March issue first.

“I was so excited,” the momager said, going on to sharie that the plans ended up changing. “I just got a call this morning from Kendall’s agent, and he says, ‘Good news, bad news. I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover.’”

Kim was obviously thrilled about the huge opportunity, but she still expressed concern about how Kendall would react to the news in her confesional.

“I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue,” the SKIMS founder said. “I don’t care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this.” However, Kim added, “I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall].”

Of course, Jenner found out eventually, but she was nothing but excited for her big sister.

“I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy,” Kendall told the camera after Kris broke the news to her. “There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover.”

Hey, what’s sisterhood without a little bit of competition?