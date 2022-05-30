Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pack on the PDA like Kourtney and Travis Barker

Kim has been all about her comedian boo since they went official with their relationship. The PDA-packed moment comes after she revealed that she was the one who pursued him after their kiss on Saturday Night Live. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she explained in the confessional, “So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like ‘Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different,” she explained.

After the show ended, Kim threw an after-party that “everyone” was at but said, “[Pete] does not give me the time of day.” “So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah!’“ She went on to admit that was just “DTF” after hearing about his “BDE.” “I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him,’“ she explained. “I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there.’ I was just basically DTF,” the billionaire continued.