Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pack on the PDA like Kourtney and Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian loves her filters. This weekend the Skims founder shared some videos on her Instagram story debuting Pete Davidson’s new matching platinum blonde look. The bleached couple shared some kisses with the “BBY Demon” filter and Kim was all smiles packing on the PDA for her 314million followers.
After the BBy Demon filter, they took some tongue-out videos using the “Cali Glam” feature.
But the couple wasn’t done because they posted another video showing off their love. The popular Instagram account TheShadeRoom re-uploaded the videos on their page, and fans and haters shared their opinions. “They tryna act like Kourt & Travis lmfaoooooooooooo,” reads one of the top liked comments. “Not her biting off Kourtney relationship playbook,” another wrote.
Kim has been all about her comedian boo since they went official with their relationship. The PDA-packed moment comes after she revealed that she was the one who pursued him after their kiss on Saturday Night Live. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she explained in the confessional, “So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then we kissed in the scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like ‘Oh shit, maybe I just need to try something different,” she explained.
After the show ended, Kim threw an after-party that “everyone” was at but said, “[Pete] does not give me the time of day.” “So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ and they were like, ‘Yeah!’“ She went on to admit that was just “DTF” after hearing about his “BDE.” “I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him,’“ she explained. “I was just thinking like, ‘Heard about this BDE. Need to get out there.’ I was just basically DTF,” the billionaire continued.
It seems like Davidson delivered on the rumors because now they are fully in a committed relationship. While we will have to see if they have their Kourtney and Travis moment at the alter, from the looks of it, they are both all in. Kim has even reportedly been encouraging the comedian to buy a house in Los Angeles, per The Sun.
As we reported , the reality star recently purchased the property next door to her home in Hidden Hills. While there is nothing confirmed it seems to be the perfect place for the Staten Island native to live while they continue to grow stronger as a couple.