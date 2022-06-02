Channing Tatum and ex Jenna Dewan see “eye to eye” on their daughter’s acting future

Co-parenting can be one of the trickiest parts of a breakup--but, luckily, that’s not always the case. For Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, things seem to be going pretty smoothly.

The Lost City actor talked about one of their co-parenting hurdles earlier this week, revealing that he and his ex-wife have always been on the same page when it comes to their daughter, Everly, persuing an acting career of her own.

“Jenna and I, we’ve always met eye to eye on this one,” the actor told PEOPLE on Wednesday when asked about the 9-year-old following in her parents’ footsteps.

“It’s pretty tough to be a child actor or artist. I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life,” he continued. “And I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there’s a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world.”

“When she’s lived a full life and she can make her own decisions, then I will put her in anything and everything that I can possibly put her in,” the Magic Mike star said, saying Everly should wait to persue acting until she’s 18. “Because she’ll be the coolest thing in the world and she is the coolest thing in the world.”

Tatum and Dewan, who met on the set of their film Step Up, welcomed Everly in 2013, five years before they announced their separation. The former couple reached a custody agreement in January 2020.

Following their split, Dewan moved on with Steve Kazee. She and the Tony winner got engaged in February 2020, a few weeks before she gave birth to son Callum, now 2.

Tatum dated Jessie J from 2018 to 2020 and is currently in a relationship with Zoë Kravitz. He has not welcomed any more children.