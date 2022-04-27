Salma Hayek wishes Channing Tatum a happy birthday with an epic video of them dancing

It’s Channing Tatum’s 42nd birthday, and Salma Hayek gave the whole world a present to celebrate. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video with her new Magic Mike’s Last Dance costar dancing inside what looks like a set trailer that was decorated in brthday balloons. “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños,” Hayek wrote in the caption.



The 42-year-old birthday man made everyone remember why they watched “Step Up” too many times to count. The Frida star is already in London filming and fans are eager to see the presumably final film in the Magic Mike franchise. “I can’t wait to watch this movie,” was user commented.

It was announced earlier in April that Hayek is replacing British actor Thandiwe Newton as the lead in the film alongside Tatum.



The Sun reported at the time that the actress was “recast” after the fight between them escalated to such “astonishing” and “unimaginably vicious” levels that Tatum stormed off the West London set and drove off in a car.

“Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandwie Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over,” a crew member told the British tabloid, per Page Six.

“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation” he said, calling it a “tense exchange of words.”