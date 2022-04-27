Salma Hayek wishes Channing Tatum a happy birthday with an epic video of them dancing

It’s Channing Tatum’s 42nd birthday, and Salma Hayek gave the whole world a present to celebrate. On Tuesday, the actress shared a video with her new Magic Mike’s Last Dance costar dancing inside what looks like a set trailer that was decorated in brthday balloons. “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños,” Hayek wrote in the caption.
The 42-year-old birthday man made everyone remember why they watched “Step Up” too many times to count. The Frida star is already in London filming and fans are eager to see the presumably final film in the Magic Mike franchise. “I can’t wait to watch this movie,” was user commented.
It was announced earlier in April that Hayek is replacing British actor Thandiwe Newton as the lead in the film alongside Tatum.
The Sun reported at the time that the actress was “recast” after the fight between them escalated to such “astonishing” and “unimaginably vicious” levels that Tatum stormed off the West London set and drove off in a car.
“Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandwie Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over,” a crew member told the British tabloid, per Page Six.
“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation” he said, calling it a “tense exchange of words.”
Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh will take the director’s chair again for the film that will exclusively premiere on HBO Max. Tatum’s producing partner Reid Carolin told Variety in February that the film will center on the female lead, presumaby Hayek. “It’s really about a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’“ Carolin told the outlet. “And then Magic Mike comes down from the ceiling. She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?“
The pilot is being kept under wraps, but Tatum told the outlet, “It’s going to have a really strong, almost stronger than Mike, character that’s female. We’ve never done a traditional love story, and this isn’t a traditional love story.”
And of course, fans can expect some amazing dance moves as Tatum promised, “the sickest dancing that we can possible create.” He went on to describe it as a “full dance-icle” and “the Super Bowl of stripper movies.”