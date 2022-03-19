Sandra Bullock & Channing Tatum explain how they first met

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum have a new movie coming out. “The Lost City” stars the two of them alongside Daniel Radcliffe, in a romantic comedy that’s also an adventure movie.

In an interview, Sandra and Channing explained how they first met and how their daughters impacted their decision to make this film.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sandra and Channing recalled the first moment they met each other. “I’ve blocked it all out,” said Channing. “There’s some PTSD attached to it,” added Sandra, explaining that their first meeting was stressful due to their daughters. “We met through drama, in the principal’s office at preschool. We were called in together because Everly and Laila were trying to alpha the other one out, and we prayed it was the other’s child that caused the damage,” she said. Everly is Channing’s daughter, while Laila is Sandra’s.

Sandra and Channing relayed that “The Lost City” was shot in the Dominican Republic, something that was tough since it required cast and crew to be away from their homes for three months. “You do this all so you can put a film up that feels like it has some escapism to it, and a location that deserves to be seen on a major scale,” she said. Their daughters spent a lot of time on set, something that made their lives easier and fun. “That’s the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, Covid-safe play date. We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives,” she said.