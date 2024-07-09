Zoe Kravitz shares first look of 'Blink Twice,' her directorial debut

Zoe Kravitz has been around the entertainment industry for years, but she's trying out something new with "Blink Twice." The film, a thriller following a waitress that gets invited to a billionaire's island, stars her fiancé Channing Tatum, Adria Arjona, and more, and is a special project for Kravitz, who wrote it and directed it.

© Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

The film has shared new official photos, teasing a bit of what's to come. The images show Kravitz in action, directing Tatum as he listens to her while working on a scene that takes place in the pool. The new images also show a look at the movie's protagonist, Naomie Ackie, who plays Frida, the waitress who finds herself invited to the island, and Adria Arjona, who plays a party guest that begins to feel like there's something wrong with their vacation.

© Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Naomie Ackie and Adria Arjona

Kravitz spoke about her experience writing the film and why she decided that she ultimately had to direct the project. "I worked on the script for such a long time — I started writing in 2017, and we shot the movie in 2021," said Kravitz in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I feel like that journey of just being so engrossed in the creation process, by the time we were really talking about actually making the film, I could see this world and these characters so clearly in my mind and I didn't feel like I would be able to handle trusting somebody else to bring this to life. So it felt directing was something I always knew I wanted to do, and this just felt like the most natural progression in terms of just the situation I found myself in."

© Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios Naomie Ackie

More details about 'Blink Twice'

"Blink Twice" also stars Christian Slater, Haley Joel Osment, Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Kyle MacLachlan, and more. It premieres in theaters this August 23rd.

Tatum recently discussed the film and his relationship with Kravitz, revealing that it was a special project for the two of them to work together. “Our relationship was sort of born inside of the creative process of it in a way,” he said to E! News. “It didn't feel any different. That was what brought us together and made us really feel like we're very connected on what we love about life, what we love about just things in general about being alive."