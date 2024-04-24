Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum share trailer for their first movie together, ‘Blink Twice’

Before their engagement, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum made a movie together. “Blink Twice” is that project, directed and co-written by Kravitz, and starring Tatum as a creepy tech billionaire.

Tatum and Kravitz at Lenny Kravitz’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

The film has released its first trailer, showing two friends, played by Naomie Ackie and Alia Shawkat, who somehow gain an invitation to a private island, owned by a mysterious and handsome tech billionaire. The film follows Frida, played by Ackie, who appears to have a flirtation with Tatum’s billionaire character. Things go off script when Frida’s friend suddenly disappears from the island, with all of the guests acting as if they never knew her.

The trailer shows that while the island is filled with beautiful people and excessive parties, something is off. “I’m having a great time here,” says a character played by Adria Arjona. “But I also have this feeling that I’m like... not?”

More details about ‘Blink Twice’

The film’s official synopsis reads: “When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality.”

“Blink Twice” stars Ackie, Tatum, Shawkat, Arjona, and thriller and scary movie icons like Christian Slater and Hailey Joel Osment. It premieres in theaters this August 23rd.