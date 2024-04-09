WATCH: Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson fall in love amid the space race

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson are starring in a different type of romantic comedy. “Fly Me To The Moon,” directed by Greg Berlanti, follows Tatum and Johansson as two NASA employees tasked with faking the moon landing.

“Fly Me To The Moon” is set in the 1960s, in the midst of the space race, as the US rushes to build Apollo 11 and land on the moon before Russia. The film follows Kelly Jones (Johansson) a marketing expert hired to improve NASA’s public image and make celebrities out of austronauts. On the other hand, there’s Cole Davis (Tatum), the launch director of NASA, who’s in charge of the mission and often clashes with Jones due to their different approaches. The two are brought together when they’re tasked with working on “Project Artemis,” the back up plan of staging of the moon landing in case the true landing fails.

The film was initially meant to star Chris Evans, who dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. The script was written by Rose Gilroy, and has story credits from Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn. You can watch the trailer below.

More details about ‘Fly Me To The Moon’

“Fly Me To The Moon” is being produced by Johansson, who’s been attached to the project from the get go. It was originally meant to be directed by Jason Bateman, who left the project due to creative differences. It co-stars Ray Romano, Jim Rash, Anna Garcia, Donald Elise Watkins, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, ﻿Christian Zuber, Nick Dillenburg, and Woody Harrelson.

The film premieres on Apple+ this July.