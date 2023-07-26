Matt Damon describes kiss with Scarlett Johansson as ‘hell’

Matt Damon is getting personal. In conversation with his “Oppenheimer” costar Emily Blunt, Damon discussed his experience with kissing Scarlett Johansson for the film “We Bought a Zoo,” where he joked it was “hell.”

The answer was recorded in a video for LADBible for their “Agree To Disagree” segment, where Damon and Blunt were joking around. When speaking about bad breath and their costars, Damon had a funny story to share. "I had to kiss Scarlett Johansson. Can you imagine how horrible that was for me?” he said, with Blunt sarcastically agreeing with him. “It was hell!" he joked. Then he revealed that things didn’t go according to plan. “What happend was, we did a shot before lunch and it was this nice little two-shot that ended in the kiss. And it was really good,” he said. “And we went to lunch. She and I thought it was over. She ate like an onion sandwich for lunch.”

Johansson was reportedly mortified, and didn’t want to shoot the kiss. “She came in, and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up, and it was like a tight shot of the kiss. She goes, ‘Ah sh**t! I literally just had an onion sandwich!” Damon shared with a laugh. “I was making fun of her the entire time about her onion breath, which I didn’t even smell. Because her breath smells like roses.”

Throughout the remainder of the clip, Damon and Blunt argued over many things, including the skills of Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, and the difference between American and British food.