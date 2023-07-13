Matt Damon’s emotional moment with wife Luciana Barroso: ‘She really helped me’

Matt Damon is opening up about his love and appreciation for his wife Luciana Barroso. The 52-year-old Hollywood star revealed that the 46-year-old Argentinian was there to support him after he faced recent professional struggles.

“Without naming any particular movies … sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it,” the 52-year-old actor said during an interview on Jake’s Takes.

“And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?” he explained.

Damon revealed that his wife had some words of wisdom at the time. “She just said, ‘We’re here now,’” he continued. “It was like … I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort. And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”

The pair have been together since 2003 and they recently celebrated their 20th anniversary, as she was working as a bartender in Miami at the time and helped the actor hide from some fans at the bar they were at. The couple went on to tie the knot in 2005 and welcomed three daughters, 12-year-old Stella, 14-year-old Gia, and 17-year-old Isabella.