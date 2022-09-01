Matt Damon continues to live his best life in Argentina

Matt Damon is enjoying his family vacation. The actor has been photographed throughout Buenos Aires, enjoying the city’s sights and cuisine accompanied by his daughters and his wife, Luciana Barroso, who was born in Argentina.

©GrosbyGroup



Damon and his family arriving at the restaurant.

This week, he was photographed in the restaurant Don Julio, ranked as one of the year’s 15 best restaurants in the word. Damon was accompanied by his wife and their daughters, Isabella, Gia, and Stella.

©GrosbyGroup



Damon held on to his wife’s hand.

Damon and family smiled as they walked into the restaurant, with Damon holding on to his wife’s hand. Other photos show the crowd trying to take pictures with Damon, with him smiling along.

According to the Argenitinean publication Clarin, Damon and his family arrived at the restaurant at noon, and were accompanied by two couples. They sat together in a private area of the restaurant, located in the basement level.

The publication claims Damon and company enjoyed some of the most traditional Argentinian dishes, including provoletas, empanadas and a cheese fondue. They also ordered a main dish containing various cuts of Argentinian beef accompanied with french fries and creamed spinach. He left a very generous tip.

©GettyImages



Damon and Affleck in late June.

Damon and family arrived in Argentina closely after celebrating Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding in Georgia, US. While the trip appears to be a vacation for the whole family, Damon also has some business related to some interviews for a streaming platform.