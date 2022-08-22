Ben Affleck spotted leaving with Matt Damon after wedding with Jennifer Lopez

It seems Ben Affleck has a very busy schedule! The Hollywood star was spotted at the airport in Georgia, ready to leave with his friend and fellow actor Matt Damon, following his romantic wedding with Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

It seems there will not be another honerymoon for the couple, as Ben and Matt were about to leave, looking very casual in jeans and a shirt, and seemingly tired from the celebration.

The actor’s three children with Jennifer Garner, 16-year-old Seraphina, 13-year-old Violet and 10-year-old Samuel, were also photographed with their bags at the aiport. While Matt was accompanied by his wife Luciana Barroso.

It’s unclear if Jennifer and Ben have another plan after the intimate ceremony, as they already enjoyed a lavish honeymoon in Paris. However it is possible that the two have a lot of projects lined up and are ready to get back to work, having enjoyed the celebration at Ben’s Georgia mansion.

Another mystery during the wedding was Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, who did not attend the ceremony and was spotted in Los Angeles over the weekened. However it was later revealed that he had to take his son Atticus to soccer practice.

“Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding,” Casey wrote on Instagram. “Jen, you are a gem,” he concluded. “We love you so much!!!”

During the ceremony, Jennifer sported a 20-foot veil, which all five of their children helped carry on a walkway leading into the house post-ceremony. The gorgeous dress, designed by Ralph Lauren, featured a cut-out back and curve-hugging silhouette, short sleeves and a long, ruffled train.