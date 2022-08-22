Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia

Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love.”

The Academy Award winner added, “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding,” he assured. “Jen, you are a gem,” he concluded. “We love you so much!!!”

Jennifer and Ben celebrated their nuptials a month after eloping in Las Vegas. The happy couple, which rekindled their relationship in 2021, married for the second time in the actor’s multimillion-dollar compound in Riceboro, Georgia. This estate was supposed to host Affleck and Lopez’s wedding 20 years ago.

In true Jennifer Lopez’s fashion, the newlyweds hosted a three-day intimate celebration for family and friends that kicked off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day, Saturday 20, continued with a ceremony, and on Sunday, they closed the festivities with a barbecue and picnic. Per The Daily Mail, the wedding price tag is over $400,000.

Celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the all-white wedding, and a close source to the couple told E! that “it ended with a kiss.” It was reported that the company Pearl Street Films, founded by Ben and Matt Damon, made a series of requests to the authorities. Including two boats and four officers that will be guarding the property for 50 hours, keeping the star-studded wedding safe.

The mansion welcomed 150 guests, and the wedding’s secret name was “Winston Birthday.” Local police declared a no-fly zone for the weekend for the private event, applied to all areas within a three-miles radius, and guards handed wristbands to avoid any issues.