All details are in place for the highly anticipated wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! Taking place at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything planned, as guests are already arriving, including Ben’s best friend, Matt Damon.

Jennifer is expected to wear a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding dress and the couple are currently staying with their children at the main residency, while everything is organized.

It was reported that the company Pearl Street Films, founded by Ben and Matt, have made a series of requests to the authorities. Including two boats and four officers that will be guarding the property for 50 hours, keeping the star-studded wedding safe.

There are 150 guests expected to arrive for the ceremony and there is also a secret name which was revealed to be ‘Winston Birthday.’ The police have declared a no-fly zone for the weekend, applied to all areas within a three-miles radius, and guards are handing out wristbands to avoid any issues.

Here are more details about the wedding: