Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding: Actor’s mom rushed to hospital after getting injured in the nuptials venue

The party hasn’t started yet, and there is some situation surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding. The actor’s mom had to be rushed to hospital after getting injured in the nuptials venue.

It is reported that Ben’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock and cut her leg. Ben reportedly found her and called the ambulance hours before the actor and the singer married for the second time. According to the Daily Mail, the incident was “not serious”

Paparazzi captured an ambulance leaving the property to take the lady to a hospital in Savannah.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck traveled to the south with their kids to begin their three-day weekend celebration on Thursday. “It’s going to be all about JLo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider told Page Six.

According to the source, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.

As per the publication, Lopez might wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine will document her fashion choices during the special weekend.

Jennifer and Ben reportedly tapped celebrity life coach Jay Shetty to officiate their wedding. According to the outlet, Shetty and JLo are very close. Earlier this year, he helped Lopez in a PR stunt for her movie Marry Me.

Ben and JLo’s second wedding will be hosted at the actors’ Riceboro estate in Georgia. A central mansion with over 4,000 acres. The property is an 87-acre, multi-residence compound overlooking the North Newport River on the ultra-private Hampton Island Preserve. It sits on a 4,000-acre pristine island about 35 miles south of Savannah, Georgia.

The compound has several structures, but the main one is the so-called “Big House,” which has three bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 6,000 sq ft of living space. A second and decidedly more rustic three-story structure ringed by deep verandas and dubbed Oyster Cottage spans about 10,000 square feet and can comfortably sleep more than twenty in three master suites plus six more bunkhouse-style bedrooms fitted with built-in bunk beds salvaged from a merchant ship.

UPDATED: This story previously reported a child was injured.