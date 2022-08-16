It has been a month since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas. The couple will reportedly host a big weekend celebration with all their family and celebrity friends. “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day,” an insider told Page Six.

According to the insider, the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will kick off on Friday, August 19, with a rehearsal dinner, the following day will be the ceremony, and on Sunday, the newlyweds will host a barbecue and picnic.

As per the publication, Lopez might wear a custom couture Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, and Vogue magazine will document her fashion choices during the special weekend.

Jennifer and Ben announced their engagement in April after rekindling their romance in 2021. “It turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote, referring to all the time they spent apart after breaking up in 2003.

“Stick around long enough, and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive-through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive-through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” the Marry Me star said. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

What do we know about Jennifer and Ben Affleck’s wedding

Ben and JLo’s second wedding will be hosted at the actors’ Riceboro estate in Georgia. A central mansion with over 4,000 acres.