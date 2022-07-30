Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have hired a luxury event planner for their wedding party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be married already, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going all out for their upcoming celebration! According to Page Six, Bennifer has hired luxury event planner Colin Cowie to make all their lavish dreams come true.



Cowie’s accolades

The planner has been behind some of the hottest events for celebrities like Oprah Winfrey,Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman,Michael Jordan, and Lopez in the past. He promises “a royal wedding of epic proportions [to] the most glamorous, sophisticated and tasteful backyard wedding.”

As noted by Page Six, you have to have some deep pockets to hire Cowie. Their budgets range from $25,000 to $25 million.

What we know about the wedding

According to the outlet’s insider, the party is going to be at Affleck’s 87-acre property in Riceboro, Ga. It’s coming fast too, likely in the next few weeks.

Similar to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, a source previously told Page Six, it will be a multi-day affair. There might even be a party on the nearby St. Simons Island, which is surrounded by beautiful beaches.

The guest list

The couple will be surrounded by friends and family they couldn’t invite to their Vegas Wedding. For what is sure to be an exclusive guest list, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Lopez’s “Shades of Blue” co-star, Drea de Matteo, are among some of the names a source shared with Page Six. We will have to see if Ben’s daughter Violet Affleck, attends the party, as she was absent from their Vegas nuptials, reportedly because of loyalty to her mother.

The first wedding

Bennifer famously said “I do” in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Chapel, in Las Vegas on July 16th. They had two of their five combined children supporting them: Lopez and Marc Anthony’s, Emme, 14, and Ben’s Seraphina, 13. It was a “spur of the moment” decision with Lopez wearing a dress she had in her closet.