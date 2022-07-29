Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Summer is in full force, and celebrities have been vacationing around the world and soaking up the sun in their pools. Luckily for us, they’ve been sharing pics showing off their bikini bodies. Check out some of the hottest bikini pictures celebrities have shared this summer.
RELATED:
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake turn up the heat in PDA filled Italian vacation
Shakira looks stunning smiling on the beach in Mexico with her and Gerard Pique’s children
Vanessa Hudgens’ itty bitty red bikini is the gift that keeps on giving
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!