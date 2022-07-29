Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Justin Timberlake might have caught heat recently for his dancing, but there is one person who will always approve of his skills- Jessica Biel. The A-list couple is currently vacationing with friends in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, and they were photographed dancing together looking like a couple of kids in love. It’s been a PDA-filled vacay with the couple seemingly unable to keep their hands off each other. Check out the pics below and get inspired to find a love like Biel and Timberlake.
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more
Jennifer Garner gets closer to boyfriend John Miller amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s honeymoon
Is Khloe Kardashian dropping hints her second child has been born?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!