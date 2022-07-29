Justin Timberlake might have caught heat recently for his dancing, but there is one person who will always approve of his skills- Jessica Biel. The A-list couple is currently vacationing with friends in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, and they were photographed dancing together looking like a couple of kids in love. It’s been a PDA-filled vacay with the couple seemingly unable to keep their hands off each other. Check out the pics below and get inspired to find a love like Biel and Timberlake.