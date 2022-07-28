Jennifer Garner gets closer to boyfriend John Miller amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s honeymoon

It seems Jennifer Garner is preparing to take the next step in her romantic relationship with boyfriend John Miller, as sources to the couple revealed that the pair are “getting quite close.”

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a low-key dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the source confirmed to Us Weekly, explaining that they are still keeping a low profile as they want to be “very private” and away from the public eye.

It was also reported that the couple have managed to go on vacations together, in New York City and even Italy, avoiding paparazzi at all costs, and have even stayed at each other’s place in Los Angeles “when the timing is right.”

In comparison to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship, the actress prefers to have her family far from the paparazzi, as her daughter Violet has said before that she suffered from anxiety from her encounters with the media.

“We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want these cameras, they’re scary. The men are scary, they knock each other over and it’s hard to feel like a kid when you’re being chased,” Jennifer previously said.

Lopez and Ben were recently photographed enjoying their honeymoon in Europe, having dinner near the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. The two looked stylish and like they were having fun, sitting at their table with a balloon they brought themselves and taking pictures of each other.