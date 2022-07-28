Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more

It’s almost Friday, and it’s been an exciting week on TikTok. Get your weekend started early by watching some of the funniest videos by your favorite celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Lele Pons, and more.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez apparently ended things with “some guy.”
@selenagomez
#rarebeauty @Rare Beauty i mean….♬ original sound - Selena Gomez
2. Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shares a sexy video with someone who is defintiely not Travis Scott
3. Lele Pons
The hilarious Lele Pons has people confused but amused inside what looks like a CVS.
@lelepons
When i hear my favorite song in public 🤣♬ Gogo Dance - El Alfa & Chael Produciendo
4. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore shows of her voice to Alicia Keys “This Girls is on Fire.”
@drewbarrymore
I love this song so much… @Alicia Keys♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore
5. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner loses to a pepper
@jennifergarner
Me vs. pepper. 🌶 Upshot: Not as cool as I thought I was. 🚫😎 This is vintage, but the pain is still very real.♬ original sound - Jen Garner
6. The Rock
Dwayne Johnson shares a fail on his way to surprise SUPER PETS fans in theaters.
@therock
RARE footage of a not-so-super moment with KRYPTO 🐕 😂 🤦🏽♂️I LOVE surprising fans at theaters and for our SUPER PETS movie, I wanted to go all out and put the Super-suit on! See #DCSuperPets in theaters FRIDAY! 🐕🍿🎬♬ original sound - The Rock
7. Lizzo
Lizzo reveals some secrets, but you might need the FBI to figure them out.
@lizzo
WHO GOT THE BEST PAUSE GAME 😳♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) - Lizzo
8. Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny shows off his voice without auto tune in this video with over 45 million views.
@badbunny
hoy quiero beber♬ original sound - Bad Bunny
9. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello has fans saying “literally iconic” with her new song “Mon amour” with Stromae.
@camilacabello
Mon amour, je t’aime @stromae♬ Mon amour - Stromae & Camila Cabello
10. Rosalia
Rosalia and her boo Rauw Alejandro go on a road trip.