TIKTOK!

Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the week: Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner, and more

This is your sign to get on TikTok

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

It’s almost Friday, and it’s been an exciting week on TikTok. Get your weekend started early by watching some of the funniest videos by your favorite celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Lele Pons, and more.



1. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez apparently ended things with “some guy.”


2. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner shares a sexy video with someone who is defintiely not Travis Scott


3. Lele Pons

The hilarious Lele Pons has people confused but amused inside what looks like a CVS.


@lelepons

When i hear my favorite song in public 🤣

♬ Gogo Dance - El Alfa & Chael Produciendo


4. Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore shows of her voice to Alicia Keys “This Girls is on Fire.”

@drewbarrymore

I love this song so much… @Alicia Keys

♬ original sound - Drew Barrymore


5. Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner loses to a pepper

@jennifergarner

Me vs. pepper. 🌶 Upshot: Not as cool as I thought I was. 🚫😎 This is vintage, but the pain is still very real.

♬ original sound - Jen Garner
MORE:

New Music Friday: The biggest releases from Billie Eilish, Trueno and J Balvin, and more

Pet of the week: Meet Purin, the athletic beagle breaking multiple records

6. The Rock

Dwayne Johnson shares a fail on his way to surprise SUPER PETS fans in theaters.

@therock

RARE footage of a not-so-super moment with KRYPTO 🐕 😂 🤦🏽‍♂️I LOVE surprising fans at theaters and for our SUPER PETS movie, I wanted to go all out and put the Super-suit on! See #DCSuperPets in theaters FRIDAY! 🐕🍿🎬

♬ original sound - The Rock

7. Lizzo

Lizzo reveals some secrets, but you might need the FBI to figure them out.

@lizzo

WHO GOT THE BEST PAUSE GAME 😳

♬ 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) - Lizzo

8. Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny shows off his voice without auto tune in this video with over 45 million views.



9. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello has fans saying “literally iconic” with her new song “Mon amour” with Stromae.



10. Rosalia

Rosalia and her boo Rauw Alejandro go on a road trip.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more