Is Khloe Kardashian dropping hints her second child has been born?

News leaked on July 13th that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. At the time, it was reported by TMZ that the baby’s birth was “imminent” or had already happened. Two weeks later, is Koko dropping clues that the baby, who is reportedly a boy, has been born? See the clues below.

TWO SHIPS SAILING

On Wednesday, July 27th, the 38-year-old shared a video of two ships sailing into the sunset with the caption, “Sing Baby.” The video could be an ode to her two children: True Thompson, and the new baby. The caption also looks like it can be a subtle nod to the newest addition to her family.

KYLIE BABY PRODUCTS

On Thursday, July 28th, the Good American founder shared a photo of two boxes of her sister Kylie Jenner’s baby products Kylie Baby. The brand was launched in September 2021, so it’s a random time to be promoting it. Is Khloe showing the world it’s the products she’s using for the newborn?