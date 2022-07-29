Is Khloe Kardashian dropping hints her second child has been born?

News leaked on July 13th that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child via surrogate. At the time, it was reported by TMZ that the baby’s birth was “imminent” or had already happened. Two weeks later, is Koko dropping clues that the baby, who is reportedly a boy, has been born? See the clues below.
TWO SHIPS SAILING
On Wednesday, July 27th, the 38-year-old shared a video of two ships sailing into the sunset with the caption, “Sing Baby.” The video could be an ode to her two children: True Thompson, and the new baby. The caption also looks like it can be a subtle nod to the newest addition to her family.
KYLIE BABY PRODUCTS
On Thursday, July 28th, the Good American founder shared a photo of two boxes of her sister Kylie Jenner’s baby products Kylie Baby. The brand was launched in September 2021, so it’s a random time to be promoting it. Is Khloe showing the world it’s the products she’s using for the newborn?
OTHER CLUES
As for Tristan, who was seemingly stress-free awaiting the birth of his fourth child, the serial cheater headed back to Caifornia after he was caught on camera holding hands with a mystery woman after a night of clubbing in Mykonos, Greece. On Monday, July 25th he shared a selfie with his daughter True on top of a trampoline. The trampoline looks ike the same one Koko shared a video of back in 2020, meaning Tristan could have been back at the house meeting the newborn.
The timing of conception also makes sense. After the news was leaked, her representative confirmed the news, saying it was conceived in November. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” they said at the time.
So what do you think? Has the baby been born already?