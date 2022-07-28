Kourtney Kardashian celebrates her grandmother’s birthday with new photos from her wedding day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her grandmother’s birthday with some never-before-seen photos of her wedding day, taken right before her courthouse wedding with Travis Barker.

“My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ,” Kourtney wrote in the caption, posting a photo with her grandma during dinner and in front of the courthouse.

“So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you,” the reality star declared, also posting some throwback photos on Instagram Stories with her younger sister Khlo Kardashian and MJ.

The mother and entrepreneur, who recently sent a message to all the trolls commenting on her relationship, was spotted running errands with Travis and her daughter Penelope Dssick in Calabasas, looking effortlessly chic in an all-black outfit, and black shades from DMY BY DMY.

“Kourtney’s tip of the day: To all of you people who love to comment on our posts, how freeing would it be to delete your fins as and live authentically. Say whatever you’re gonna say just do it as you, not as a person who doesn’t exist,” she stated on Instagram.

Kourtney also showed her concern after an imposter pretended to be her 12-year-old son Mason Disick, spreading false rumors about the family all over social media.

“I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” she wrote, referring directly to “any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you.”