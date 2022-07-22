Kourtney Kardashian concerned after an imposer pretends to be her 12-year-old son: ‘Ultra creepy’

Kourtney Kardashian is sharing her concern for her 12-year-old son Mason Disick, revealing that she is not happy with the attention he has received from multiple outlets, after a fake account has posted messages pretending to be Mason, spreading false rumors all over social media.

Loading the player...

The 43-year-old reality star decided to share her thoughts and urge outlets to confirm their sources before publishing stories involving her son. “After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t,” she declared.

“I will spell it out clearly : that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kourtney added, talking directly to “any and all ‘news’ outlets who use that false account as a source, you know better. Stop using it for the benefit of your slow news day please and thank you.”

She also took a moment to speak her mind about the imposter spreading all the rumors, using Mason as a way to become viral on Twitter and Instagram. “And to the person relentlessly pretending to be Mason, ultra ultra ultra creepy.”

One of the rumors coming from the fake account claimed that Kylie Jenner was engaged. However Mason does not have an Instagram account, as Kourtney decided to delete it in 2020 after he was being asked a lot of questions about his family from strangers on the internet.