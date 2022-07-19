Kourtney Kardashian proves she was a Y2K fashion icon in 90s throwbacks

Kourtney Kardashian is showing gen-z how people really looked in the ‘90s. On Monday, the Poosh founder shared throwbacks on Instagram from when she was a teenager. Her hair clips and thin eyeliner definitely tell a story. “1994 with my backpack,” she captioned the pic. Since Kourtney was born in 1979, she was around 15 in the picture. “Unseen 90s pics we needed” the account 90sanxiety wrote. “Blasting ‘HISTORY’” wrote another commenter.



In her stories, Kourtney shared another throwback from her high school days with her long-time friend Samantha Hyatt. “Since high school,” she wrote over the pic.



It looks like Kourtney was looking through old photo albums because she later posted a photo of herself as a baby with the Kardashians’ family friend Cici Bussey.