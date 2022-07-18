Kim Kardashian reveals shocking makeup trick: ‘Not the healthiest’

Kim Kardashian has made a shocking revelation! The reality star and SKKN owner has admitted that she is used to going to sleep without washing her face and keeps a full face of makeup on.

The beauty guru, who might be ready to take the next step in her relationship with Pete Davidson, revealed that “The one talent that I have that is probably the worst advice to give you guys is that I can sleep in full make-up and I can sleep (on my back) and never ruin my make-up.”

“Sometimes if I have to get up really early in the morning, I’ll do my make-up the night before and have it done, sleep, not move, and wear it the whole next day. My make-up lasts a really long time on my face. I don’t know why. Not the healthiest, but it is what it is,” Kim said during an interview for Allure.

Kim had previously revealed to Busy Phillips on ‘Busy Tonight’ that she is comfortable with sleeping with make up on “all the time.”

“Like even if I can’t have glam the next day, I’ll sleep perfectly and maybe I’ll redo my skin, but I try to salvage it for two days,” she explained, revealing more about her night time routine. “I sleep in like, a thong and a little bra,” she said to Phillips, who admitted she wears a nightgown.