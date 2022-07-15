Pete Davidson reveals he is ready for marriage, but what does Kim Kardashian think?

Pete Davidson has revealed that he is more than ready to take the next step with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, admitting that he is excited to become a father, and that he is prepared to get married in the near future with the reality star.

During his latest interview with Kevin Hart for season 2 of Peacock’s Hart to Heart, the comedian confessed that he is “100 percent” prepared to make a more serious commitment in his romantic relationship.

“That’s the way I hope it goes, you know?” Pete said to Kevin, admitting that it is his “dream” to have a family of his own and wants to have children, despite struggling following the death of his father during the September 11 attacks in New York City in 2001.

“Since my dad died, I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to have a kid.’ And like, I don’t like saying corny s—. The reasoning was like, ‘I don’t want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now,‘” Pete said about his dad, “It wasn’t his fault he passed away. But just to be there so that someone doesn’t have to feel like that. I’m very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn’t.”

And while the actor and comedian has now said he is all in for marriage, Kim might need a little more time, as she recently struggled with her recent divorce from Kanye West, which was followed by a series of controversial claims made by the rapper. However the reality star has previously admitted that she is “very happy” to have Pete in her life, spending time with her children and adapting quickly to their family.