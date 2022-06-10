Pete Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian’s kids is growing strong, and she is ‘very happy’

Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson are growing strong, and so is his relationship with her kids. According to People, the tv personality, mogul, and businesswoman is “very happy” that the 28-year-old comedian, has “slowly been getting to know” her four kids.

“Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete,” says the insider. “Kim’s relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It’s very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete.”

“They never tried to rush anything. He has slowly been getting to know them,” adds the source. “The kids love having Pete around. He is a fun guy. He plays with them and gives them a lot of attention. It makes Kim very happy that they all get along.”

The 41-year-old The Kardashian star shares North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West.

“No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school,” she said in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

“You have to just be there for them,” she said. “No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids, so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.”