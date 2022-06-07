Kanye West and Chaney Jones break up a month after she got a ‘Ye’ tattoo

Chaney Jones might be in the market for a tattoo cover-up because she has reportedly split ways from Kanye West. According to TMZ, they ended things after a long trip to Japan, but it is unclear who broke up with who. Here’s everything we know about the split.

West and Jones, who the media has dubbed a “Kim Kardashian look-alike” started hanging out in February once he and Julia Fox’s spectacle of a relationship ended. While their relationship was short-lived, she attended his Donda 2 events, and they showed off their puppy love at courtside basketball games.

The former couple even took their love internationally to Tokyo, Japan in May, although it looks like that might have been where things got sour. A source told Page Six their relationship became “choppy” once they returned home.

Jones has since wiped evidence of her relationship with the rapper from her Instagram account, including the Ye tattoo she showed off in May. “You know how things are,” a source told Page Six. “Tomorrow they might be posted together again.” While Ye is wiped from her page, they still follow each other.

©Chaney Jones





News of the break-up comes days after a moviegoer snapped a photo at a screening of Top Gun: Maverick, where they sat next to the rapper. Ye was not alone, or with Jones, and was instead, with model Monica Corgan.