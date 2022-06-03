Kim Kardashian shuts down rumors she was denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Kim Kardashian is shutting down rumors that she and Pete Davidson were denied entry to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.The Sun had previously reported that she was “refused” tickets to the Trooping the Colour parade yesterday. But a source told Page Six on Friday that they never even tried to attend.



Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade was truly, “the hottest ticket in town” but the Kardashian insider said she “didn’t even ask to go” to the historic event. While the couple was spotted in London, England days May 30, and May 31, they said they were back in Los Angeles on Wednesday before the festivities even began. “Kim had a cover shoot back in LA yesterday that was planned a long time ago,” they told the outlet.

As for why they were in London? The 41-year-old was there supporting a “secret project” the comedian was working on. “Pete was working on a secret project in London and Kim was there to support him,” they said. A source for Davidson double downed and told the outlet there is “no truth” to the report.

It’s not surprising Kardashian issued a statement because the report by The Sun was kind of embarrassing. “You can’t wave the celebrity card and bag a seat like you imagine is possible at Wimbledon or the most exclusive restaurants in town,” the insider said, adding, “There are some tickets you just can’t buy.” The Daily Mail had also reported that a source told them they tried to get in but were shot down even after they said they didn’t mind if they were “not VIP,” per the NYPost.

The couple was photographed parading their matching blonde hair all around London. They touched down earlier this week and were spotted hitting up the celebrity hotspot, The River Cafe. The next day they went shopping at Dover Street Market.

