Inside North West and Mason Disick’s wholesome conversation about stepdads

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, are going through similar phases in life, which means their kids are bound to go through some of the same experiences.

During this week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the SKIMS founder opened up about a sweet conversation she overheard between her nephew, Mason Disick, and her daughter, North West.

“It was me driving and Mason was in the backseat and North was in the backseat,” Kim told her mom, Kris Jenner. “And Mason goes, ‘Can you drop me off at Travis’ studio?’”

Kim went on to explain that even though some of Kourtney’s three children weren’t thrilled by her new relationship in the beginning, Mason’s tune “totally changed” after his mom got engaged to Travis Barker in October 2021.

“I heard him say to North, ‘You know, getting a stepdad isn’t so bad,’” the SKKN BY KIM founder recalled. “And [he] was like, ‘They’re not these evil people you see in the movies. It’s just not like that.’”

During Kim’s conversation with her mom on the show, she admitted that the 12-year-old’s comments made her feel like “everything’s gonna work out, everything’s gonna be OK.”

Just as Kourtney left her longtime relationship with her kids’ father Scott Disick, Kim recently filed for divorce from her kids’ father, Kanye West. While the Poosh founder had been dating for a few years prior to her engagement, Kim is only in her first relationship post-marriage.

The reality star, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, later said in a confessional that her nephew’s comments gave her a much more positive outlook on the future.