Kim Kardashian reveals the extreme actions she would take to look younger

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the drastic actions she would take to look younger, revealing in a new interview with The New York Times that she would be willing to eat poop to keep a younger look.

“If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might,” she shared.

The reality star, who was recently caught up in some “fake eating” controversy after being featured in a Beyond Meat commercial, is currently promoting the launch of her new skincare line SKKN BY KIM which contains a multi-step system and includes a cleanser, a toner, an exfoliator, a hyaluronic acid serum, a vitamin C serum, a face cream, an eye cream, oil drops and a night oil.

Kim is no stranger to following extreme regimens to attain her goals, as she recently lost 16 pounds in three weeks, revealing hat she wore a sauna suit twice a day, ran on the treadmill and completely cut out all sugar and all carbs to lose weight in order to fit into her Met Gala dress, which was once worn by Marilyn Monroe.

“So many people want to act like they don’t care about how they look,” she explained, “I’m not acting like it comes easier or it’s all natural. You just don’t wake up and use whatever. You wake up, you use ingredients. The P.R.P. facials, stem cell facials, lasers – all of that is work.”

Kim is known for always keeping a stylish and young appearance, and while the cost of her skincare line totals $630, she explained that she “wanted to just stay true to exactly what I use, even if everyone was saying this is overwhelming.“

“It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” Kim added.