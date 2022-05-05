Kim Kardashian was gifted a lock of Marilyn Monroe’s hair: ‘This is sleeping with me every night’

Kim Kardashian was speechless after receiving a very special and unexpected gift, a lock of the late icon Marilyn Monroe. A video of her reaction was posted on Instagram, moments after making her appearance at the Met Gala, wearing the legendary $4.8 million gown Marilyn wore when performing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The famous Kardashian was gifted a silver box by ‘Ripley’s Believe It Or Not’ however she was not aware of what was inside. She can be seen in the clip saying “What is this?” struggling to find words to respond to the incredible gift.

“Oh my God, I’m literally going to do some crazy voodoo s---” she joked as she hugged Ripley’s team, “This is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. This is so cool. Wow.”

“This is sleeping with me every night. Sorry, babe,” she said to her boyfriend Pete Davidson who was with her off camera.

Fans of the legendary actress had mixed feelings about Kim wearing the unique gown, as Marilyn was the only person to ever wear it, and the reality star struggled to fit into the dress, with intense diet and exercise, ultimately struggling to zip the back of the gown and covering it with white fur on the red carpet.

“I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all,” Kim explained.