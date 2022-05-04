Did Kim Kardashian jeopardize Marilyn Monroe’s dress while taking it to the 2022 Met Gala?

Marilyn Monroe is an iconic figure and one of the most emblematic sex symbols of the 50s and 60s. Although many might beg to differ, Kim Kardashian will also pass down in history as one of the most famous personalities of this era.

The reality TV personality and businesswoman is always in the front and center of the conversation. She has a clear vision of her goals and uses her resources to fulfill even her wildest dreams. But did Kim take her power and influence too far for the 2022 Met Gala?

According to historians, Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress is concerning. Dr. Justine De Young, professor of fashion history at the Fashion Institute of Technology, told People that the decision was “irresponsible and unnecessary.”

“She can — and did — commission a replica which would be indistinguishable from the original. Such an iconic piece of American history should not be put at risk of damage just for an ego-boost and photo-op,” Dr. Young adds.

Kim Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

“Crash-dieting to fit into the original dress is also an unfortunate message to be sending one more in keeping with ideals of the 1960s than today,” the expert added, referring to Kim’s comments that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the dress.

As reported by the publication, historian and collector Scott Fortner also explains the reasons why they believe Kardashian’s look is “cause for concern.”