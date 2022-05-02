Netizens assure Kim Kardashian might wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala

A viral Internet theory assures Kim Kardashian might wear one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet but at HOLA! USA, we believe she would wear a gown straight out of Netflix’s period drama series Bridgerton.
According to netizens, the 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman have been dropping hints about the gown she will rock at this year’s Met Gala. The star previously told Access Hollywood that her look for fashion’s biggest night would depend on the fitting.
“It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I’m going,” she said. “I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly.”
Then the theory spread when Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida. With kitschy oddities and unique historical pieces on display, the museum houses Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” dress.
Reportedly, Jean Louis designed gown initially cost $12,000 (Ripley’s bought it in November 2016 for $4.81 million). It was sewn into Monroe right before her Happy Birthday performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, during a Madison Square Garden fundraiser.
Although Kardashian said her potential gown “can’t be tailored” and the historical piece also fits this year’s MET Gala “Glided Glamour” dress code, we must highlight that Kim is also a huge fan of Bridgerton and, in 2021, publicly asked for a fitting session.
This might be the perfect occasion for Kim to make her dream a reality. As HOLA! USA previously reported, Kardashian learned that her family was an inspiration for the characters of the Featherington family. Nicola Coughlan, known for her role as Penelope Featherington, revealed on social media how tv’s most famous family influenced them.
“As the world’s number one @bridgerton Stan does @KimKardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons, and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?” Coughlan wrote on Twitter.
After reading Coughlan’s message, Hulu’s The Kardashians star couldn’t contain her excitement. “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!” Kardashian tweeted.
Immediately after, the actress approved Kardashian’s request to visit the set. “Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton?” Coughlan revealed. ”You‘ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know! ❤️❤️❤️”
Netflix also joined the conversation, saying that they will be making sure Kim Kardashian tries out some outfits. “Kim Featherington does have a nice ring to it -- I‘ll see what I can do!” they wrote on Twitter.
The Met Gala will be held on May 2, and we can just anticipate the number of corsets and extravagant wigs parading the exclusive red carpet. With this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is calling on the elegant fashion of the 19th century.
To complete the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” attendees have one more chance to interpret American fashion.
To watch the event, tune to Vogue’s website starting at 6 p.m. ET or E!