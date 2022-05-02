Netizens assure Kim Kardashian might wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the 2022 Met Gala

A viral Internet theory assures Kim Kardashian might wear one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dresses to the 2022 Met Gala red carpet but at HOLA! USA, we believe she would wear a gown straight out of Netflix’s period drama series Bridgerton.

According to netizens, the 41-year-old reality tv personality and businesswoman have been dropping hints about the gown she will rock at this year’s Met Gala. The star previously told Access Hollywood that her look for fashion’s biggest night would depend on the fitting.

Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

“It really depends if I fit into my dress, so I hope I’m going,” she said. “I think it will be up to the last minute because it can’t be tailored, so I have to fit into it like exactly.”

Then the theory spread when Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson visited the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum in Orlando, Florida. With kitschy oddities and unique historical pieces on display, the museum houses Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President,” dress.

Former actress Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress is viewed during a press preview at MANA Contemporary Museum in Jersey City, New Jersey on September 22, 2016.

Reportedly, Jean Louis designed gown initially cost $12,000 (Ripley’s bought it in November 2016 for $4.81 million). It was sewn into Monroe right before her Happy Birthday performance for President John F. Kennedy on May 19, 1962, during a Madison Square Garden fundraiser.