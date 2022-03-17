Find out which stars are hosting the 2022 Met Gala

Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively will be spotted on the steps of the Met once again this May, along with Oscar winner Regina King, award-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and The Adam Project’s Ryan Reynolds.

The four stars are set to co-chair the 2022 Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. The star-studded event, which was canceled in 2020 and postponed to September in 2021, is returning to the first Monday in May (May 2) this year.

The theme for the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit is In America: An Anthology of Fashion. The second of a two-part exhibition, opening to the public on May 7, “will explore the foundations of American fashion through a series of sartorial displays featuring individual designers and dressmakers who worked in the United States from the 19th to the mid-late 20th century,” according to a press release.

Part one, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, opened last September. Both parts one and two will close September 5, 2022.

Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute, previously said: “Part Two, which explores the foundations of American fashion in relation to the complex histories of the American Wing period rooms, serves as a preface to the concise dictionary of American fashion presented in Part One. Whereas Lexicon explores a new language of American fashion, Anthology uncovers unfamiliar sartorial narratives filtered through the imaginations of some of America’s most visionary film directors. It is through these largely hidden stories that a nuanced picture of American fashion comes into focus—one in which the sum of its parts are as significant as the whole.”