The Met Gala will be held on May 2, and we can just anticipate the number of corsets and extravagant wigs parading the exclusive red carpet. With this year’s theme, “Gilded Glamour and White Tie,” the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is calling on the elegant fashion of the 19th century.

To complete the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” attendees have one more chance to interpret American fashion. But A-listers are not the only ones prepping for the big night; many of us may be preparing to watch celebrities walk the carpet in jaw-dropping outfits.

Hosting Met Gala-worthy parties is rapidly becoming a norm among fashion and entertainment lovers. So embracing this tradition from home with friends and family seems like the perfect Monday night plan.

Although the no-phone allowed policy makes it hard to know where to begin, SINGULART has done some digging and shared it with HOLA! USA the ins and outs of the event and provided some top tips for hosting your own Met Gala event.

To watch the event tune to Vogue’s website starting at 6 p.m. ET, or E!