As the iconic first Monday of May is steadily approaching, new research looks to uncover the Met Gala outfits that have made the most extensive fashion quake in recent years.

The study by SINGULART looked at the number of engagements on celebrities‘ Instagram posts from the past five Met Gala events to work out which ones are the most admired by the public.

Fans found Billie Eilish’s ode to Marilyn Monroe to be the most legendary, with over 19 million engagements on her Instagram post. Kendall Jenner’s 2021 Givenchy look came in second place with over 13 million likes and comments. Kylie Jenner’s 2019 Versace look came just behind in third place.

©Getty Images



The Met gala outfits that broke the internet

The top 15 Met Gala Outfits:

Billie Eilish (2021) in Oscar De La Renta (19,390,437 engagements)

Kendall Jenner (2021) in Givenchy (13,577,897 engagements)

Kylie Jenner (2019) in Versace (9,289,947 engagements)

Kim Kardashian (2021) in Balenciaga (7,500,000 engagements)

Rose (2021) in YSL (7,199,617 engagements)

Lili Reinhart (2021) in Christian Siriano (7,051,181 engagements)

Justin Bieber (2021) in Amazon fashion (6,915,145 engagements)

Gigi Hadid (2021) in Prada (6,831,041 engagements)

Zendaya (2019) in Tommy Hilfiger (6,242,601 engagements)

Kim Kardashian (2019) in Mugler (6,090,868 engagements)

Olivia Rodrigo (2021) in Anthony Vaccarello (5,412,669 engagements)

Rihanna (2021) in Balenciaga (5,300,585 engagements)

Rihanna (2018) in Maison Margiela (4,674,968 engagements)

Kendall Jenner (2019) in Versace (4,440,634 engagements)

Shawn Mendes (2018) in Tommy Hilfiger (4,257,013 engagements)

The stars who victoriously appear on the top 15 list more than once are Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian, with Kim alone accumulating more than 13 590,868 engagements across both looks.