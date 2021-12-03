Since Kim Kardashian stepped on the scene she has made herself the center of attention, from her successful reality show, to becoming an entrepreneur, fashion icon, and an absolute trendsetter.

Fans of the famous Kardashian have always been keeping up with her unique looks and style, and now that Kim is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, it’s time to look back at her incredible fashion evolution over the past decade.