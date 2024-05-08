The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals©GettyImages
The funniest memes about the Met Gala

It’s always fun to judge

By Jovita Trujillo -Los Angeles

Everyone’s favorite red carpet, the Met Gala, was on Monday, and people are still discussing the famous and fashionable event. The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with their interpretation ready for the cameras. This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the dress code “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name.

While some celebrities kept it simple, but stunning, like Willow Smith, others came onto the carpet with head-turning, unbelievable looks. The world watched as Kim Kardashian appeared to struggle to breathe, and Tyla was carried up the steps. On X, formerly known as Twitter, thousands were making hilarious jokes. Check out some of the funniest memes about the exclusive dinner.

Kim Kardashian’s waist

Kim came in a corset that had people saying ‘waist where?’





Ryan Gosling no longer plays 'dark roles' because of his kids

