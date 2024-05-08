The funniest memes about the Met Gala

Everyone’s favorite red carpet, the Met Gala, was on Monday, and people are still discussing the famous and fashionable event. The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with their interpretation ready for the cameras. This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the dress code “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name.
While some celebrities kept it simple, but stunning, like Willow Smith, others came onto the carpet with head-turning, unbelievable looks. The world watched as Kim Kardashian appeared to struggle to breathe, and Tyla was carried up the steps. On X, formerly known as Twitter, thousands were making hilarious jokes. Check out some of the funniest memes about the exclusive dinner.
Willow Smith’s Met Gala hair was a nod to the Mangbetu tribe of Congo
Afterparty looks at the 2024 Met Gala: Shakira, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Zendaya, and more
Eiza González honors Mexico at the Met Gala, even when she feels her country doesn’t love her back
Kim Kardashian’s waist
Kim came in a corset that had people saying ‘waist where?’
Kim Kardashian’s waist as soon as she comes out of that waist trainer:#MetGalapic.twitter.com/jf8oEhGWmI— slick ηick (@Creat1ve) May 7, 2024
Los organos de Kim Kardashian cada vez que va a usar un corset: #MetGalapic.twitter.com/nF6EAk6e7T— Alejandro (@danielorcan1) May 7, 2024
Kim Kardashian stuns the #MetGala carpet pic.twitter.com/rkWe9AL3Ip— ❤️🔥 (@mooondayz) May 6, 2024
Kim trying to dodge getting hit by Lana’s dress be like 😭 #MetGala#KimKardashian#LanadelRey#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/5XzKswI4n8— Kenneth (@kennetthss) May 7, 2024
More judgement:
how i look tweeting the #MetGala looks are ugly pic.twitter.com/C8WusforTc— SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 6, 2024
Cannot stop thinking about Tyla being lifted up those steps at the met gala pic.twitter.com/9jpkFRws1h— K (@ventingmind1) May 8, 2024
After sitting next to tyla in the metgala be like https://t.co/VPehvqlUxipic.twitter.com/9J5Lr6ZKC9— Manboy (@cactifaby) May 7, 2024
“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”— moksh (fan account) (@evermokshh) May 6, 2024
“fire your stylist girl”
“he looks boring as fuck”#MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/BJX6zkjqDq
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seeing each other at the Met Gala #MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/Y1aETwdc9D— madstweetstho (@madseatstho) May 6, 2024
all these rich ass celebrities who can afford the best archives and stylists and nobody can ever stick to the theme and give us a proper serve #metgalapic.twitter.com/PicoQxcT0r— 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣 (@eternalemails) May 6, 2024
the man at the Met Gala every year:#MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/mjV1wmK4kA— WILDEST DREAMS HAHA 🧣 (@swiftoursonggg) May 6, 2024
the complete difference between Doja Cat & Kylie Jenner is absolutely sending, the way they're side by side too 😭😭#MetGalapic.twitter.com/RlPUZi8mZy— b ☀️ (@sheeshgwws) May 7, 2024
Zoom job interview pic.twitter.com/PXuHGGkR39— Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) May 7, 2024
refreshing Twitter for more looks #MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/J0WOuJW7NN— T (@teewatterss) May 6, 2024
thinking about this queen today ☹️ pic.twitter.com/KyA4mGnYzn— poppy 🦋 (@imnotpopbase) May 6, 2024