The funniest memes about the Met Gala

Everyone’s favorite red carpet, the Met Gala, was on Monday, and people are still discussing the famous and fashionable event. The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with their interpretation ready for the cameras. This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” the dress code “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name.

While some celebrities kept it simple, but stunning, like Willow Smith, others came onto the carpet with head-turning, unbelievable looks. The world watched as Kim Kardashian appeared to struggle to breathe, and Tyla was carried up the steps. On X, formerly known as Twitter, thousands were making hilarious jokes. Check out some of the funniest memes about the exclusive dinner.



Kim Kardashian’s waist

Kim came in a corset that had people saying ‘waist where?’

Kim Kardashian’s waist as soon as she comes out of that waist trainer:#MetGalapic.twitter.com/jf8oEhGWmI — slick ηick (@Creat1ve) May 7, 2024

Los organos de Kim Kardashian cada vez que va a usar un corset: #MetGalapic.twitter.com/nF6EAk6e7T — Alejandro (@danielorcan1) May 7, 2024

More judgement:

how i look tweeting the #MetGala looks are ugly pic.twitter.com/C8WusforTc — SITA (@raspberhrriies) May 6, 2024

Cannot stop thinking about Tyla being lifted up those steps at the met gala pic.twitter.com/9jpkFRws1h — K (@ventingmind1) May 8, 2024

After sitting next to tyla in the metgala be like https://t.co/VPehvqlUxipic.twitter.com/9J5Lr6ZKC9 — Manboy (@cactifaby) May 7, 2024

“that dress is disgusting, who let her out in public”



“fire your stylist girl”



“he looks boring as fuck”#MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/BJX6zkjqDq — moksh (fan account) (@evermokshh) May 6, 2024

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seeing each other at the Met Gala #MetGala#MetGala2024pic.twitter.com/Y1aETwdc9D — madstweetstho (@madseatstho) May 6, 2024

all these rich ass celebrities who can afford the best archives and stylists and nobody can ever stick to the theme and give us a proper serve #metgalapic.twitter.com/PicoQxcT0r — 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣 (@eternalemails) May 6, 2024

the complete difference between Doja Cat & Kylie Jenner is absolutely sending, the way they're side by side too 😭😭#MetGalapic.twitter.com/RlPUZi8mZy — b ☀️ (@sheeshgwws) May 7, 2024

Zoom job interview pic.twitter.com/PXuHGGkR39 — Neil Renic (@NC_Renic) May 7, 2024