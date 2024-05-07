Willow Smith’s Met Gala hair was a nod to the Mangbetu tribe of Congo

Regarding avant-garde fashion and breathtaking displays of creativity, the Met Gala has always been a platform where celebrities push the boundaries of style, making bold statements and sparking conversations. However, in 2024, it wasn’t just the couture gowns that wore Zendaya or the extravagant accessories that rocked Camila Cabello and Cardi B that stole the show; it was Willow Smith’s stunning homage to the Mangbetu tribe that left everyone in awe.

As the world watched, Willow graced the green carpet with a hairstyle that was as culturally rich as it was visually captivating. Her hair, intricately woven into cylindrical designs that extended from her head, was a nod to the centuries-old tradition of the Mangbetu tribe of Congo.

Delving into the history of Mangbetu tribe hairstyles is like uncovering a treasure trove of artistry and tradition. Dating back to May 1913, when photographer Herbert Lang documented the exquisite craftsmanship of Mangbetu women in Chief Okondo’s village, these hairstyles symbolize cultural heritage and pride.

The process, which can take up to two days to complete, involves binding raffia, banana fiber, or even hair around the head and weaving natural hair into rattan frames. The result is a mesmerizing display of meticulous detail and artistic flair that showcases the tribe’s rich cultural heritage.

For Willow Smith’s Met Gala look, the renowned celebrity hairstylist educator Vernon François played a pivotal role. Drawing inspiration from the Mangbetu tribe’s traditional hairstyles, he extended the structures while paying homage to their legacy.

François ensured that Willow’s hair remained healthy and resilient throughout the styling process, allowing her to confidently showcase this stunning tribute on one of fashion’s biggest nights.