Camila Cabello was holding a real block of ice as a purse during the 2024 Met Gala

The Met Gala, known for its daring fashion statements, witnessed a unique display this year by Camila Cabello. Amidst the avant-garde ensembles that graced the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, Cabello’s standout piece was an ice purse. This wasn’t your typical high-end accessory; it was a real block of ice fashioned into a purse, a truly one-of-a-kind creation.

The “I Luv It” and “Havana” singer turned heads as she strutted up the museum’s green stairs, clutching a melting chunk of ice containing a single copper rose. According to Vogue, the flower resembled the one designed by Jane Wade for the Met Gala invitation.

In an interview with Extra, the 27-year-old songstress revealed that her unconventional clutch was born out of necessity. Originally intended to be a traditional purse, complete with straps, it had broken, prompting Cabello to improvise. However, far from being a mere makeshift solution, her ice purse symbolically represented the evening’s themes.

Cabello’s interpretation of the dress code, “The Garden of Time,” and the theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” was evident in her choice of accessory. She saw her ice purse as a symbol of impermanence and the beauty in decay, a concept she further explained in her interview with the outlet. This insight into her creative process adds depth to her fashion statement.

But her commitment to the theme didn’t stop with her purse. Every aspect of her ensemble was carefully curated to convey a message of transience and beauty. Her Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown, adorned with 250,000 Swarovski crystals and weighing a staggering 15 pounds, featured deliberate rips that echoed the same theme of impermanence.

Even her makeup and hairstyle were in harmony with the overarching concept. With an iridescent makeup look and a “wet” ponytail expertly crafted by Sophia Sinot using L’Orèal Paris products, Cabello sought to highlight the “beauty of impermanence,” according to a press release.

Cabello’s bold fashion statement not only captivated onlookers but also sparked conversations about the intersection of fashion, art, and symbolism.