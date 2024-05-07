The 2024 Met Gala was an incredible showcase of fashion moments from our favorite celebrities and A-list start. But the stunning looks were not just for the red carpet, as many of the guests attended the after-party with more jaw-dropping ensembles.

From Shakira and Bad Bunny to Kendall Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter, here are some of the most head-turning looks of the night, following the highly anticipated Met Gala in New York City.