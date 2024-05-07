The Met Gala always delivers inspiring looks; this year was no exception. Cardi B stood out among the stars who graced the green carpet with her unique and bold interpretation of the theme. It wasn’t just her stunning gown that turned heads—it was her entire ensemble, from head to toe, including her impeccable beauty look.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Erika La‘ Pearl worked her magic to achieve Cardi B’s soft glam makeup, using the celebrity’s longtime favorites from NYX Professional Makeup.

The inspiration behind Cardi B’s Met Gala red carpet beauty look was deeply rooted in the event’s theme. Her interpretation of “The Garden of Time” spoke volumes about feminism, beauty, and mortality.