Karol G wore the highest heels ever worn at the Met Gala

Karol G made her Met Gala debut last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Colombian singer wore head-to-toe Marc Jacobs, posing on the red carpet with an ethereal look, paired with a diamond headpiece, elf ears, and blonde hair.

This was the musician’s first Met Gala, and she shared her excitement during the interviews, and while showing off her ensemble to the photographers. Her nude corset dress was adorned with crystals and featured matching gloves. But it was her high heels that stole the attention, as they were reportedly the highest heels ever worn at the event.

As reported by Glamour, the gold shoes worn by Karol G, which also included crystal adornments, are said to be the highest heels, as they are seemingly over 15 centimeters. Her ensemble also included a metallic structure underneath, giving her a dramatic silhouette.

“Karol G in custom Marc Jacobs at The 2024 Met Gala, inspired by the Spring 2024 runway collection,” the fashion brand wrote. “Karol wears a crystal embroidered nude organza sculptural dress, styled with crystal embroidered satin Kiki boots.”

Karol G was not the only star wearing Marc Jacobs, as the fashion house dressed Dua Lipa, Keke Palmer, and Venus Williams. Another star making her Met Gala debut was none other than Karol G’s friend and collaborator, Shakira. The Colombian musician stepped out in a Carolina Herrera gown and was named one of the best dressed of the night, in her all-red ensemble, which was said to be inspired by a flower in the garden, in contrast with the dress code and theme of the night.