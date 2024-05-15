Anya Taylor Joy steals the show at Cannes with her resort-chic ensembles

Anya Taylor Joy has been making headlines for her latest looks, as part of her latest promo tour for ‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.’ However, this time the Argentinian star is stealing the show at the Cannes Film Festival, where she already showcased two stunning resort-chic ensembles.

The star was photographed arriving in an orange strapless dress at Hotel Martinez, paired with strappy heels, a dramatic hat, and dark sunglasses. Fans of the actress were waiting for her arrival, and she took a moment to wave at them before getting into her car.

She was also spotted wearing a semi-sheer white dress with white floral adornments. Anyw was all smiles showing off her look and posing for photos outside the hotel. She paired the look with a white pair of strappy heels, minimal jewelry, and her favorite hat for the trip.

Anya styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look, which included a bold red lip. The actress wore the two looks as part of her wardrobe for Cannes, with many online users already showing her excitement for her upcoming red carpet ensembles.

The fan-favorite actress also wore a casual outfit for one of her latest outings, including a denim skirt and a ruffled blouse with a white-and-blue pattern. Anya paired her third look with metallic heels and her favorite red lipstick.

Anya has been open about her experience filming her latest film in Australia, with her co-star Chris Hemsworth. “I think we’re so lucky that our relationship is nothing like the characters in this film because making this film wanting to kill your co-star would be really difficult,” she said to Access Hollywood. “He’s just the most wonderful, kind-hearted, big-hearted individual. We have a lot of fun. [I’m] very lucky,” Anya said about Chris.