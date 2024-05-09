Anya Taylor-Joy reveals why she didn’t shave her head for ‘Furiosa’

Anya Taylor-Joy is headlining one of the biggest films of her career. “Furiosa,” starring herself in the titular role and Chris Hemsworth as the villain, is the origin story of the beloved character first played by Charlize Theron in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Theron sported a bald head, which became a symbol for the character, with many wondering if Taylor-Joy would follow the same path when she took up the character.

In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Joy discussed why she ultimaltely didn’t shave her head, even though she wanted to. She revealed that director George Miller asked her not to do it due to two reasons: for continuity purposes, since the film was being shot out of order, and because he loved Taylor-Joy’s hair.

“I said, ‘Please!‘” said Taylor-Joy.“But George is such a softie. He saw my hair and he said, ‘It’s beautiful. Don’t do it.’” For the film’s final act, Taylor-Joy wears a bald cap, which covered her hair and looked like she was actually bald.

Taylor-Joy shares more ‘Furiosa’ details

©GettyImages



Taylor-Joy at the premiere of ‘Furiosa’ in Mexico

Taylor-Joy revealed that the shoot took place in Australia, for six and a half months. They shot the film in the winter, requiring them to get up incredibly early in order to catch natural sunlight. “I had the earliest call time of my life: 1:45 a.m.,” she said. “I’d be like, ‘I just wrapped! What do you mean?! It’s a mistake!’”

She also revealed that the experience was somewhat isolating, resulting in her being incredibly invested and absorbed by her character. “I hadn’t seen anybody that wasn’t in wasteland hair and makeup in two months,” she said. “I had not seen anybody looking regular.”

“Furiosa” premieres this May 24th, in theaters.